By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

The New England Revolution are the leaders in Major League Soccer as the league heads into the post-All-Star Game stretch run. The once-struggling Revs have won 15 games, more than any other team, and lead the Supporters’ Shield race by seven points. They’re also currently riding a nine-game unbeaten streak. New England leads the league in goals with 44 and assists with 46.