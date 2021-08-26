Draw for group stage of Champions League

AP National Sports

ISTANBUL (AP) — The draw has been made for the group stage of the Champions League. Group A is Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig and Club Brugge. Group B is Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto and AC Milan. Group C is Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Besiktas. Group D is Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff. Group E is Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv. Group F is Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta and Young Boys. Group G is Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg and Wolfsburg. Group H is Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St. Petersburg, Malmo.