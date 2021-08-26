Davies, David, Hutchison on Canada roster for qualifiers

AP National Sports

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alphonso Davies. Jonathan David and Atiba Hutchinson are returning to Canada’s national team for World Cup qualifying after missing the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Seeking its first World Cup berth since 1986, Canada is in the final round of qualifying for the first time since the leadup to the 1998 tournament. Hutchinson and David were left off Canada’s Gold Cup roster ahead of European preseasons, and Davies was sidelined by an ankle inury. Toronto forward Ayo Akinola will miss the qualifiers after tearing an ACL during a 1-0 loss to the United States at the Gold Cup.