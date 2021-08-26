Colts put 2 starting linemen on COVID-19 list

AP National Sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have put two starting offensive linemen — All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher — on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Fisher has not yet practiced because he is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon in January. Nelson returned to practice Monday after missing three weeks following surgery to remove a bone fragment in his right foot. The Colts had been one of the NFL’s least vaccinated teams.