Cavs bring back Sidney Lowe as assistant to coach Bickertaff

AP National Sports

CLEVELAND (AP) — Sidney Lowe has been added to Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s staff as an assistant. This will be Lowe’s second stint with the Cavs. He coached under Mike Fratello from 1994-99. The team made three playoff appearances in that stretch. Lowe spent the past three seasons as an assistant with the Detroit Pistons. The starting point guard for North Carolina State’s 1983 NCAA title team, Lowe coached at his alma mater from 2006-11 before returning to the NBA with Utah. Lowe also was Vancouver’s head coach.