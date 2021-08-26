Aces secure Bill Laimbeer’s 300th career victory

AP National Sports

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A’ja Wilson bounced back from one of the worst games of her career with 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 78-71 for coach Bill Laimbeer’s 300th career victory. Dearica Hamby added 20 points and nine boards, and Chelsea Gray, who has made 24 straight free throws, connected on two at the stripe with 37.2 seconds left to extend Las Vegas’ lead to 78-71. Liz Cambage added 17 points and Jackie Young had 10 points and nine rebounds for Las Vegas. Laimbeer became the second coach in WNBA history to reach the milestone. Monique Billings scored 21 points for Atlanta.