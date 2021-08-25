Wisdom’s 3-run blast out of Wrigley leads Cubs past Rockies

AP National Sports

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom cracked a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Wisdom launched a 1-1 slider from Austin Gomber over the left-field bleachers and onto Waveland Avenue for his 21st home run. Wisdom entered the year with four homers in 48 games over three seasons with the Cardinals, Rangers and Cubs. David Bote and Austin Romine also homered for Chicago, which won its second straight at Wrigley Field after a team-record 13-game home losing streak. C.J. Cron hit his team-leading 22nd homer for the Rockies.