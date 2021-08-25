Winless in EPL, Arsenal routs West Brom 6-0 in League Cup

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat trick as Arsenal routed West Bromwich Albion 6-0 to advance in the League Cup. It was Arsenal’s first win of the season after losing both Premier League games so far. It wasn’t the biggest win of the night as Southampton beat fourth-tier side Newport 8-0 to register the biggest away win in the club’s history. An all-Premier League encounter at St. James’ Park ended 0-0 before Burnley beat Newcastle 4-3 in a penalty shootout.