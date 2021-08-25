Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:20 AM

US OPEN 2021: Test your tennis knowledge with an AP quiz

KION 2020

By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer

How well do you know the U.S. Open tennis tournament? The AP has put together a quiz for you to test your knowledge of the event and the sport. How many times has a man won a year’s first three Grand Slam singles titles, which Novak Djokovic has done in 2021? Who holds the record for most aces by a woman in a U.S. Open match? Who has won the tournament without being seeded? Who played in the latest-finishing match in U.S. Open history, with playing finally wrapping up a little before 2:30 a.m. local time?

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content