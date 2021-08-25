T-wolves seal deal with Grizzlies for ace defender Beverley

AP National Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have finalized their acquisition of ace defender Patrick Beverley. They’re sending 2019 first-round draft pick Jarrett Culver and backup forward Juancho Hernangómez to the Memphis Grizzlies. The trade was agreed to in principle last week after the Grizzlies got the 33-year-old Beverley from the Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley came with veteran guard Rajon Rondo and young center Daniel Oturu in a swap for versatile guard Eric Bledsoe. The 6-foot-1 Beverley will bring feistiness and experience to a Timberwolves team short on both attributes. He has three NBA All-Defensive team selections on his resume.