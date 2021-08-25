Smith, Kelly homers help Arizona thwart Pirates sweep bid

AP National Sports

By ALAN SAUNDERS

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carson Kelly and Pavin Smith hit solo home runs as the Arizona Diamondbacks came back against the Pirates’ bullpen for a 5-2 victory. Kelly’s homer came in the seventh against Pittsburgh reliever Anthony Banda (2-1) to give the Diamondbacks the lead for good. Five Arizona receivers combined to keep the Pirates off the board, including Brett de Geus (3-2) and Tyler Clippard worked around a leadoff double in the ninth for his fifth save of the season.