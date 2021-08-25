Olympic champ Thompson-Herah keeping Flo-Jo’s time in view

AP National Sports

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah believes she can break Florence Griffith Joyner’s 33-year-old record in the 100 meters if she runs in the perfect conditions. Don’t expect it to happen in Lausanne at the Athletissima with the forecast predicting 68 degrees Fahrenheit. That is cooler than ideal temperatures for breaking the record of 10.49 seconds. Thompson-Herah says “it is in my reach” after running the second-fastest women’s 100 of all-time on Saturday in Oregon. She ran 10.54. She says she’s “fine with the time that I have got right now.”