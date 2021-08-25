Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:13 PM

Moldova’s lowly Sheriff advances to Champions League groups

KION 2020

Sheriff has become the first team from Moldova ever to qualify for the Champions League group stage. Sheriff advanced easily Wednesday with a 0-0 draw at Dinamo Zagreb after winning 3-0 in the home leg of their playoff last week. The low-ranked club from Tiraspol in the breakaway region of Transnistria won through four qualifying rounds to reach the groups draw on Thursday. Wealthy Salzburg advances with a 2-1 win at Brøndby to make the aggregate score 4-2. Shakhtar Donetsk and Monaco are playing extra time locked at 2-2.   

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content