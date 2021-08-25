MLS ratings seeing significant growth over past 2 seasons

AP National Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If ever there was a great time for Major League Soccer to be going into negotiations for its next television contract, it definitely is now. The league goes into the final two months of the regular season with ratings not only up significantly over last season but 2019 as well. MLS’ deals with ESPN and Fox expire at the end of next season. ESPN has been airing games since the league started in 1996 while Fox had games from 2003-11 and then returned when the current rights deal began in 2015. The league is currently negotiating with both networks as well as others.