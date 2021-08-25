Harry Kane accepts he will be staying at Tottenham for now

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane has publicly accepted that he won’t be leaving Tottenham in the summer transfer window. The striker had been hoping to secure a transfer away from the London club in the search of a first career trophy but a move to Premier League champion Manchester City was unable to be clinched. The power was with the Tottenham leadership as the England captain remains under contract until 2024. Kane says on Twitter that “I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.”