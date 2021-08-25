Giants finally activate veteran TE Kyle Rudolph off PUP list

AP National Sports

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph is finally getting on the field with the New York Giants. The Giants announced Rudolph has passed his physical and was taken off the physically unable to perform/active list. He will practice on a limited basis this week. Rudolph had offseason foot surgery and had been unable to practice since training camp started. One of the team’s biggest acquisitions in free agency, it is uncertain whether the former Minnesota Viking will be ready for the season opener on Sept. 12 at home against Denver.