Favored Essential Quality draws post 2 for Travers Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality drew the No. 2 post position Wednesday for the 152nd running of the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. The champion 2-year-old will have regular rider Luis Saez aboard and is the 4-5 morning-line favorite among the field of seven 3-year-olds Saturday in the $1.25 million race, run at 1 1/4 miles. The rest of the field includes: Midnight Bourbon on the inside post with jockey Ricardo Santana Jr.; Keepmeinmind from post 3 with jockey Joel Rosario; Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard Dynamic One from post 4; Miles D with jockey Flavien Prat from post 5; Masqueparade from post 6 with jockey Miguel Mena; and King Fury with José Ortiz aboard from post 7.