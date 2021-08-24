Thigh injury rules Ramsey out for Juventus and Wales

AP National Sports

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus will likely be without Aaron Ramsey for several weeks after the midfielder injured his right thigh. That also ruled him out of international duty with Wales. Ramsey was forced off in the 59th minute of Juve’s 2-2 draw at Udinese in its Serie A opener on Sunday. Juventus says Ramsey has an adductor injury and will undergo further tests in 10 days time. Wales plays a friendly international against Finland on Sept. 1 before World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia.