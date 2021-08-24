Lowe’s homer, 5 hits, 3 RBIs lead Rangers past Indians 7-3

AP National Sports

By STEVE HERRICK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe was 5 for 5 with a three-run homer in the first inning, leading the Texas Rangers to a 7-3 win over the Cleveland Indians. DJ Peters also hit a three-run homer in the ninth and drove in four runs. The Rangers placed catcher Jonah Heim on the COVID-19 list before the game, bringing their total to five players on the list. Texas’ scheduled starters for Wednesday and Thursday are not with the team because of health and safety protocols. Yu Chang and Daniel Johnson homered for Cleveland.