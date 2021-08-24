C Yadier Molina agrees to 2022 contract with Cardinals

AP National Sports

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina is staying with the St. Louis Cardinals, agreeing to a one-year contract that covers what could be his final season in 2022. St. Louis announced the deal with its longtime catcher before its matchup with Detroit. The 39-year-old Molina broke into the majors with the Cardinals in 2004 and never left. The 10-time All-Star helped the team win the World Series in 2006 and 2011. He has 2,089 career hits, 168 homers and 983 RBIs.