Benfica, Malmö, Young Boys advance to Champions League

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Benfica has returned to the Champions League group stage. The storied Portuguese club played the last hour with 10 men at PSV Eindhoven in a 0-0 draw in the playoffs round. Benfica’s 2-1 win in the home leg was enough to rejoin the Champions League elite after a one-year absence. Malmö’s Veljko Birmančević extended his scoring run in Champions League qualifying in a 2-1 loss at Ludogorets that took the Swedish club through 3-2 on aggregate. Swiss champion Young Boys and its German-American coach David Wagner won 3-2 at Ferencvaros to advance 6-4 on aggregate.