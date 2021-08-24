Barrera’s three hits help Nationals extend Marlins’ skid

AP National Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Tres Barrera homered and the Washington Nationals beat the reeling Miami Marlins 5-1. Yadiel Hernádez singled and tripled, while Ryan Zimmerman also went deep for the Nationals. Erick Fedde (6-8) struck out a career-high 10 in 6 1/3 innings. He allowed one run, six hits and walked one. The Marlins struck out 15 times against Washington pitchers and have lost eight straight. The Nationals broke a scoreless tie in a three-run fourth against Miami starter Jesús Luzardo (4-7). Hernández hit a one-out triple and scored on Barrera’s two-run shot. Luis García followed Hernández’s blast with a double and raced home on Lane Thomas’ two-out RBI single.