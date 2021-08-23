Record-breaker Antonio leads West Ham to 2nd straight win

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Michail Antonio’s record goal for West Ham was sealed with a kiss. The fun-loving striker became the London club’s all-time leading scorer in the Premier League era by moving onto 49 goals with two in a 4-1 win over 10-man Leicester at the Olympic Stadium. Antonio’s first pushed him past Paolo Di Canio’s previous record mark of 47 and he celebrated by running to the sideline and raising aloft a cardboard cut-out of himself. Spinning around to cheers from a packed crowd, Antonio finished his little act by planting a kiss on himself before tossing the cut-out to the ground. West Ham has opened with two straight wins.