Chiefs trim DE Charlton, OL Witzmann as roster cuts continue

AP National Sports

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs released veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann and defensive back Will Parks on Monday as they made the next round of roster cuts ahead of their preseason finale. The Chiefs also waived linebacker Riley Cole and quarterback Anthony Gordon. In other news, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill planned to practice Monday after missing last weekend’s preseason game in Arizona with a tight hamstring. But running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who sprained his ankle early in the game, was still trying to get the soreness out of it after a walkthrough Monday morning and could miss practice time this week.