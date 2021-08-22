Báez returns from injury, Lindor to follow for Mets

AP National Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Javier Báez has returned to the New York Mets’ lineup after missing 11 games with back spasms. He started at shortstop and batted third in the series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Báez beat fellow star infielder Francisco Lindor back to the Mets’ lineup, but not by much. Lindor has been out for five weeks with a right oblique strain, but manager Luis Rojas says the former Cleveland star should be in the lineup within the next few days. Báez is still searching for his form since moving from the Cubs to the Mets at the trade deadline.