Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:56 PM

Virus protocols sideline Dallas assistant Quinn, DT Watkins

KION 2020

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins have been sent home from a preseason game against Houston because of COVID-19 protocols. The club says 93% of players are vaccinated along with every member of the football staff. It’s the first virus-related development for Dallas since reporting to training camp in California last month. The Cowboys moved camp to their practice facility this past week.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content