Trubisky shines as Bills roll past Bears with 41-15 win

AP National Sports

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky returned to Soldier Field and led the Buffalo Bills to a 41-15 victory over his former team, the Chicago Bears. Trubisky led touchdown drives on the first four Buffalo possessions and finished the game 20 of 28 for 221 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 4-yard TD pass to Jake Kumerow, and the Bills added a 14-yard TD run by Devin Singletary, two 1-yard TD runs by fullback Reggie Gilliam and a 79-yard punt return for a TD by Marquez Stevenson.