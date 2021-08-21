Royals’ Bubic has no-hitter through 6 innings

AP National Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic has thrown six hitless innings against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Bubic, who turned 24 on Thursday, walked Frank Schwindel with one out in the first for Chicago’s only baserunner through six innings. He has nine strikeouts and 81 pitches, 56 for strikes. Kansas City had a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh when the game was delayed by storms in the area. The lower bowl at Wrigley was evacuated.