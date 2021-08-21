Day names C.J. Stroud starter at QB for No. 4 Buckeyes

AP National Sports

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

Ohio State coach Ryan Day says freshman C.J. Stroud will start at quarterback for the No. 4 Buckeyes in the opener against Minnesota Sept. 2. Stroud has been the apparent leader in the quarterback derby since spring practice. He got the nod over fellow second-year player Jack Miller and true freshmen Kyle McCord and Quinn Ewers. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Stroud, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, played sparingly in mop-up duty last year behind Heisman-finalist Justin Fields in the pandemic-shortened season. He has yet to throw a pass in a college game.