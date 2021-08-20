Sale strong again for 5 IP, Red Sox beat Rangers 6-0

AP National Sports

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale pitched five shutout innings in his second outing since Tommy John surgery to help the Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 6-0 and bounce back after a sweep to the Yankees knocked Boston into third place. Xander Bogaerts homered and the Red Sox, who led the division on July 30, pounded out six doubles after returning to Fenway Park in third and out of playoff position. The Yankees also won, leaving the Red Sox 1 1/2 games behind New York in the AL wild-card race. Sale threw 71 pitches, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out five.