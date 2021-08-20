Oregon to require proof vaccination to attend football games

AP National Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon became the first Power Five school to announce it will require those who want to attend sporting events to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. In its announcement, the school said the decision was made with public health authorities and “peer institutions in the state.” The mandate goes into effect Monday. The Oregon football teams opens its season at the 54,000-seat Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Sept. 4 against Fresno State. Earlier in the day, Hawaii became the first major college football school to say it would have no fans in attendance for its opening sports events of the season because of a recent COVID-19 surge. Hawaii’s first home football game is Sept. 5 against Portland State.