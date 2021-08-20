Nadal out of US Open, ends season to heal injured foot

AP National Sports

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the U.S. Open and says he will not play tennis again this year because of a nagging foot injury. The Spaniard sat out both Wimbledon and the Olympics because of fatigue after losing to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals. Nadal says “I have been suffering too much with my foot for the last year now and I missed a lot of important events for me.” The 35-year-old Nadal adds he is “going to fight every single day” because he is convinced that he still has “a couple of beautiful years” left in his career.