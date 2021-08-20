Skip to Content
Minority coaches coalition works to put words into action

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

Maryland coach Mike Locksley launched the National Coalition for Minority Football Coaches a little more than a year ago. Its goal is to address a problem that has plagued college football for decades: A dearth of Black and other minority head coaches. Locksley says the group was tapped during a recent round of hiring across college sports and the NFL. It also launched a mentorship program. Its membership has grown to more than 700 coaches.

Associated Press

