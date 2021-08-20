Skip to Content
Klopp calls for goalkeepers to get better protection

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has called for goalkeepers to get more protection in their six-yard box. His comments come a day before his side play against the most physical and direct team in the Premier League in Burnley. Klopp thought Arsenal should have been awarded a foul when conceding the second goal in its 2-0 loss to Brentford last week. Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s arms appeared to be held by an opponent to stop him challenging for a long throw-in. Klopp used a news conference ahead of Liverpool’s match against Burnley on Saturday to question whether goalkeepers were being protected enough. Burnley puts a big emphasis on set pieces and balls into the area for its goals.

Associated Press

