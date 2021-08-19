Wazzu’s Rolovich says he intends to follow vaccine mandate

AP National Sports

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State coach Nick Rolovich says he intends to follow a new state mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all those working at the state’s colleges and universities, including coaches. Rolovich had said previously that he was not going to get the vaccine for personal reasons and did not explicitly say Thursday that he would receive a shot, only that he would follow the state mandate. The mandate announced by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee also covers public, charter and private school teachers and staff. It allows for religious or medical exemptions but does not allow for a weekly testing alternative, and those who are not fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 risk losing their jobs.