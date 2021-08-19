Votto blasts 3-run homer, Reds rebound to beat Marlins 6-1

AP National Sports

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto slammed a three-run homer, Luis Castillo pitched seven innings of one-run ball and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-1. Votto’s 428-foot shot into the seats in right-center highlighted a four-run Reds fourth inning after Miami right-hander Nick Neidert had faced the minimum in the first three frames. Cincinnati rebounded after dropping two and a row and the series to the depleted Chicago Cubs. Castillo, averaging 97 mph on his four-seam fastball and sinker, allowed eight hits and struck out seven.