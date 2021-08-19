Newton, Jones star at QB for Patriots in 35-0 rout of Eagles

AP National Sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Newton passed for 103 yards and a touchdown, Mac Jones threw for 146 yards and the New England Patriots routed the Philadelphia Eagles 35-0 on Thursday night. Rhamondre Stevenson had a pair of 1-yard touchdowns runs sand J.J. Taylor also had a 1-yard score. Damien Harris added a 5-yard TD run and the Patriots ran away with this one early. The Eagles were booed off the field at halftime. Newton was 8 of 9 and his only incompletion was a dropped pass.