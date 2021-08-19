New Zealand cancels Springbok tests amid COVID-19 lockdown

AP National Sports

By STEVE McMORRAN

AP Sports Writer

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Rugby has announced the cancellation of two home tests between the All Blacks and South Africa after a community COVID-19 outbreak sent the country into lockdown. The All Blacks also will not immediately travel to Perth for an Aug. 28 test against Australia because of uncertainty over the remainder of the Rugby Championship schedule. NZR says it received government advice that the World Cup champion Springboks will not be admitted to New Zealand for matches at Dunedin on Sept. 25 and Auckland on Oct. 1. The Dunedin match was to be the 100th test between New Zealand and South Africa.