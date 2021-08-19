Skip to Content
Man United great Denis Law reveals dementia diagnosis

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former Manchester United striker Denis Law says he has been diagnosed with two types of dementia. The 81-year-old Law says he wanted to be open about his condition after revealing he has “mixed dementia” — Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia. Law’s 237 goals for United is bettered only by Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney. He played for United from 1962-73 and won the Ballon d’Or in 1964. Law says he hopes to continue going to Old Trafford to watch United play but will be “adjusting my lifestyle accordingly.”

