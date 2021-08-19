Leicester extends contract of winger Harvey Barnes to 2025

AP National Sports

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester winger Harvey Barnes has signed a contract extension to keep him at his boyhood club until June 2025. The 23-year-old England international had been one of Leicester’s best players in 2020-21 when he scored 13 goals in all competitions before undergoing knee surgery that ruled him out of the European Championship. Barnes has been with Leicester since the age of 9 and rose through the club’s youth academy.