Judge denies woman restraining order against Dodgers’ Bauer

AP National Sports

By ANDREW DALTON

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge sided with Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and denied a restraining order to a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters. Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman says that according to the 27-year-old San Diego woman’s testimony, Bauer followed the woman’s boundaries when she set them. It was a major victory for Bauer, but police and Major League Baseball are still investigating the incidents.