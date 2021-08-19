Dolphins WR Williams practices for 1st time since November

AP National Sports

By ALAIN POUPART

Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ injury-depleted receiving corps has added a reinforcement but also lost another player. Preston Williams was removed from the physically unable to perform list to take part in practice Thursday with the Atlanta Falcons. But midway through practice, Lynn Bowden Jr. walked gingerly off the field holding the back of his right leg after diving to catch a pass. He did not return. Already missing from practice were receivers Albert Wilson, DeVante Parker, Will Fuller and Isaiah Ford. Receiver Allen Hurns was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.