Cornerback remains one of the few battles in Seahawks camp

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — In a training camp lacking many true position battles, who starts at cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks is one worth watching heading into the second preseason game Saturday against Denver. The candidates to start include Ahkello Witherspoon, Tre Flowers, D.J. Reed and rookie Tre Brown. Witherspoon seems likely to be the starter on one side considering his experience and Seattle’s investment after signing him as a free agent. Reed is the incumbent on the other side after starting eight games and grabbing two interceptions last season.