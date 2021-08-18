US men’s roster expanding for September World Cup qualifiers

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter will be going with a bigger roster to deal with three games crammed into a seven-day span when 2022 World Cup qualifying starts in September. General manager Brian McBride says the U.S. men’s national team will bring in at least 26 players, three more than are eligible to dress for each match. That will provide some flexibility for the U.S. with the tight schedule for both travel and games. American players will report to Nashville starting Aug. 29, then fly Sept. 1 to San Salvador for the opening qualifier against El Salvador the following night.