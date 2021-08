Ruidíaz scores to help Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0

AP National Sports

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored his MLS-leading 14th goal of the season and the Seattle Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Wednesday night. Seattle is unbeaten in its last three games — following a stretch of four losses in five games — and moved a point ahead of Sporting Kansas City atop the Western Conference standings with 39 points. Ruidíaz had a shot blocked by defender Nkosi Tafari but the rebound went directly back to Ruidíaz, who chipped a shot off the crossbar, then the post and into the net in the 63rd minute. Dallas has lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season.