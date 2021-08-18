Rizzo returns to Yankees’ lineup, Chapman back in bullpen

AP National Sports

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo is back in the Yankees’ lineup after a bout with COVID-19, and closer Aroldis Chapman also was activated before New York’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox. Rizzo, acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on July 29, was set to start at first base and bat second. The three-time All-Star had been sidelined since Aug. 8 after testing positive for the coronavirus. Chapman had been on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. Boone said the left-hander will move right back into the closer role. Rizzo becomes the latest key player to return from the COVID-19 injured list in recent days for the surging Yankees, following Gerrit Cole, Gary Sánchez and Jordan Montgomery.