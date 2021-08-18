McNamara, Buchanan score 4 minutes apart in Revs’ win

AP National Sports

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tommy McNamara and Tajon Buchanan scored four minutes apart in the second half and the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 3-2. New England has won seven of its last eight games — with a draw — to stay atop the Supporters’ Shield race. D.C. United lost to New England for the fifth straight time. McNamara tied it at 1 in the 49th with a curling shot from distance. Buchanan scored the go-ahead goal in the 53rd by one-touching Emmanuel Boateng cross at the back post. DeJuan Jones made it 3-1 in the 85th by calmly sending home a loose ball from the penalty spot.