Bell’s three-run homer lifts Nats to sweep of Blue Jays

AP National Sports

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off former teammate Brad Hand, and the Washington Nationals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-5. Juan Soto and Carter Kieboom also connected for Washington, which won back-to-back games for the first time since July 27-29. The Nationals had dropped 12 of 13 prior to the two-game interleague series. Marcus Semien homered twice and Teoscar Hernández went deep for the fourth consecutive game for Toronto, which has lost five of six since reaching a season-high 11 games over .500 on Aug. 11.