Sheriff beats Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 in 1st leg of CL playoff

AP National Sports

TIRASPOL, Moldova (AP) — Moldovan club Sheriff has taken a big step toward a Champions League group-stage debut by beating Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 in the first leg of the playoff round. Two goals from Mali winger Adama Traoré and a volleyed strike by Greece international Dimitris Kolovos gave Sheriff a dominant lead for the second leg in Croatia next week. Sheriff aims to become the first club from Moldova to advance. It’s the team’s 19th attempt in the past 21 seasons as domestic title winner. Shakhtar Donetsk won 1-0 at Monaco. United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson’s 90th-minute goal lifted Salzburg to a 2-1 win over Brondby.