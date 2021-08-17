Rockets’ Brooks closes Summer League by making 9 3-pointers

AP National Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Armoni Brooks made nine 3-pointers and scored 30 points to help the Houston Rockets close out their NBA Summer League schedule with a 95-92 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Brooks shot 9 of 17 from 3-point range and 10 of 19 overall. His final 3-pointer of the day broke a 90-all tie and put the Rockets ahead for good with 40.1 seconds left. The 23-year-old Brooks played 20 games for the Rockets this past season and averaged 11.2 points.